US logs over 63,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins University

US logs over 63,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins University

The US, after experiencing some improvement, has for several weeks seen its number of cases rise, particularly in the south and west of the country.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 08:18 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

Another 1,059 deaths were reported, bringing the country’s total fatalities to 142,942. (AP file photo)

The United States on Wednesday recorded 63,967 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

That brought the total number of cases in the world’s hardest-hit country to 3,955,860, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 Thursday).

Another 1,059 deaths were reported, bringing the country’s total fatalities to 142,942.

With almost 415,00 confirmed cases, California became the US state with the most coronavirus infections, overtaking New York.



With almost 415,00 confirmed cases, California became the US state with the most coronavirus infections, overtaking New York.

The western state, however, has more than twice the population of New York.

More than 7,800 people have died in California since the start of the pandemic, including 115 on Tuesday.

