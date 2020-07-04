Sections
Home / World News / US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi

US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier tweeted, “ I congratulate @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world’s largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates.”

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:35 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington

The two leaders are known to share an easy and increasingly close relationship, and often refer to each other as “friends”. (Reuters file photo)

President Donald Trump thanked “my friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on the 244th anniversary of the American Independence Day.

“Thank you my friend. America loves India!,” Trump tweeted.  

Modi had earlier tweeted, “ I congratulate @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world’s largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates.”

The two leaders are known to share an easy and increasingly close relationship, and often refer to each other as “friends”.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Jul 05, 2020 00:01 IST
NIA planning to file closure report in Italian mariners’ case
Jul 05, 2020 00:01 IST
Terrorist dead, two soldiers injured in Kulgam encounter
Jul 05, 2020 00:00 IST
Maha tally crosses 200k after biggest spike
Jul 04, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.