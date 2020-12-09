Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US must lift sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, says Russian Minister

US must lift sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, says Russian Minister

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the US should cancel its “illegal sanctions that prevent Iranian oil extraction sector from working in a regular manner and the energy sector of the country”

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:48 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Moscow

The United States must lift its illegal sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, but there does not seem to be any changes yet in that regard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Wednesday (REUTERS)

The United States must lift its illegal sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, but there does not seem to be any changes yet in that regard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

“The United States must cancel its illegal sanctions that prevent Iranian oil extraction sector from working in a regular manner and the energy sector of the country, in general. So far, we have not been seeing any signs that Washington is prepared to do something in that regard,” Ryabkov told reporters.

However, the diplomat expressed hope that the situation in Iran’s oil sector would improve in the coming year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 19:55 IST
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 20:10 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

After one week of placements, job offers seem fewer in number compared to last year across IITs
Dec 09, 2020 20:23 IST
Manchester United back in Europa League, Solskjaer facing same questions
Dec 09, 2020 20:22 IST
Woman allegedly raped, murdered near Sonbhadra village
Dec 09, 2020 20:19 IST
France unveils draft law to fight Islamist radical ‘enemy’
Dec 09, 2020 20:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.