Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / US official defends Donald Trump stepping outdoors without mask

US official defends Donald Trump stepping outdoors without mask

Addressing spikes in reported coronavirus cases in some states, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said people “have to take ownership” of their own behaviours by social distancing and wearing masks if possible.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:00 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also added that President Trump doesn’t have to follow his own administration’s guidance because as a leader of the free world he’s tested regularly and is in “very different circumstances than the rest of us.” (Reuters file photo)

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says President Donald Trump’s “unique” circumstances are why he doesn’t wear a mask even as the government is urging people to do so.

Addressing spikes in reported coronavirus cases in some states, Azar said people “have to take ownership” of their own behaviours by social distancing and wearing masks if possible.

He says Trump doesn’t have to follow his own administration’s guidance because as a leader of the free world he’s tested regularly and is in “very different circumstances than the rest of us.” Azar declined to say whether he’s ever asked Trump to wear a mask. He told CNN and NBC that his own message to the people is to take precautions for “public health.” Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee says Trump should spend more time tweeting about wearing masks instead of monuments.

Inslee tells CBS: “We need a president who will care more about living Americans and less about dead Confederates.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sensex down 300 points in opening session, Nifty drops to 10,290
Jun 29, 2020 09:33 IST
Katy Perry says she had suicidal thoughts after break-up with Orlando Bloom
Jun 29, 2020 09:29 IST
Lok Nayak doctor, Hindu Rao ward boy die of Covid-19
Jun 29, 2020 09:14 IST
Over 200 IIT Indore MTech students take online open book exam from their home
Jun 29, 2020 09:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.