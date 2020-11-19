Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / US okays self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19

US okays self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorisation to Lucira Health’s rapid-result All-In-One Test Kit, according to a statement from the government agency on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 02:49 IST

By Bloomberg, Washington

Lucira Health’s rapid-result All-In-One Test Kit is self-administered and provide results at home in 30 minutes or less. (AP)

The US gave the green light for the first Covid-19 diagnostic kit for self-testing at home, adding an additional tool to battle the pandemic as nationwide testing capabilities come under more strain.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorisation to Lucira Health’s rapid-result All-In-One Test Kit, according to a statement from the government agency on Tuesday.

While some Covid-19 tests allow people to provide samples from home, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home in 30 minutes or less. The approval comes at a time when the country is fighting a fierce resurgence of infections.

“This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission,” said FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn in the statement.

It could also help take some strain off testing labs that are being overwhelmed by demand. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Tuesday that if communities could have carried out widespread testing, it could have helped slow transmission before it took off explosively.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
Nov 19, 2020 01:13 IST
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
Nov 19, 2020 01:26 IST
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Nov 19, 2020 00:38 IST
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
Nov 19, 2020 02:48 IST

latest news

New York City schools to close again to stop renewed spread of Covid-19
Nov 19, 2020 03:14 IST
US okays self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19
Nov 19, 2020 02:49 IST
China detects virus on more Indian imports
Nov 19, 2020 02:38 IST
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
Nov 19, 2020 02:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.