Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / US passenger flights to India can resume July 23

US passenger flights to India can resume July 23

The Transportation Department said it was withdrawing an order it had issued requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to conducting charter flights, and said it had approved an Air India application for passenger charter flights between the United States and India. 

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 08:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

The Trump administration said in June it wanted “to restore a level playing field for US airlines” under the US-India Air Transport Agreement. (REUTERS)

The government of India has agreed to allow US air carriers to resume passenger services in the US-India market starting July 23, the US Transportation Department said on Friday.

The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, had banned all scheduled services, prompting the US Transportation Department in June to accuse India of engaging in “unfair and discriminatory practices” on charter air carriers serving India.

The Transportation Department said it was withdrawing an order it had issued requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to conducting charter flights, and said it had approved an Air India application for passenger charter flights between the United States and India. 

A group representing major US airlines and the Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment on Friday.



India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter it was moving to “further expand our international civil aviation operations” and arrangements from some flights “with US, UAE, France & Germany are being put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries.”

“Under this arrangement,” it added, “airlines from the concerned countries will be able to operate flights from & to India along with Indian carriers.”

The US Transportation Department order was set to take effect next week. The Trump administration said in June it wanted “to restore a level playing field for US airlines” under the US-India Air Transport Agreement. The Indian government had banned all scheduled services and failed to approve US carriers for charter operations, it added.

The US government said in June that Air India had been operating “repatriation” charter flights between India and the United States in both directions since May 7.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana CM announces mid-day meal for government junior and degree colleges
Jul 18, 2020 08:33 IST
Plea for OBC quota in medical admissions: Madras HC to pronounce orders on July 27
Jul 18, 2020 08:30 IST
US passenger flights to India can resume July 23
Jul 18, 2020 08:31 IST
United States carries out third federal execution in four days
Jul 18, 2020 08:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.