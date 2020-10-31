US passes 9 million reported coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

Sections
The United States, which has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, has now charted 9,007,298 cases, according to a real-time count by the Baltimore-based school.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 03:35 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

A young girl shops in a toy store during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, New York, US. (Reuters File Photo )

The United States passed nine million reported coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, as infections spike days before the nation chooses its next president.

The country, which has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, has now charted 9,007,298 cases, according to a real-time count by the Baltimore-based school.

Donald Trump is battling to hold on to the White House against challenger Joe Biden, who has slammed the president’s virus response.

