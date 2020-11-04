US polls: No clear winner yet as Trump, Biden locked in swing state contests

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in close fights in battleground states as counting of votes progressed haltingly till late into Tuesday night in some swing states because of the high volumes of early votes, especially postal ballots, in the US presidential elections.

But President Donald Trump did not lose in a landslide as some pundits had forecast, and Biden did not close the contest early as some others had said he might.

Neither candidate was anywhere near the winning threshold of 270 electoral college votes. After the first four hours since close of polling, Biden had 213 and Trump 118 in Associate Press’s tracker.

Trump was ahead in key battleground states of Florida — which had been called for the president by some US news outlets — and North Carolina, both of which he had won in 2016. And he held on to Texas and Georgia, the solidly Republican states that Democrats had hoped to flip in a late campaign push.

President Trump was also leading in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the three Democratic states — the Blue Wall states — he had flipped in 2016 to win the presidency. But his leads in these states were expected to change as early votes remained to be counted.

Michigan authorities have said they will not be ready to make an official announcement of the outcome till late Wednesday. Pennsylvania might also not have a result to announce until then.

Biden was leading in Arizona, a Republican state that Trump had won in 2016, but has been changing demographically over the years.

Just as Biden had made a play for Georgia and Texas to an extent and failed, Trump had made a go at New Hampshire and Minnesota, both states won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, and failed.

But Trump appeared to have held his own thus far, despite having trailed Biden in polls for much of the race, and succeeded in mobilising his supporters with frenetic pace of campaigning in the finals days when he was at multiple rallies across multiple states every day.

Jason Miller, a senior member of Trump’s re-election campaign, told reporters on a conference call, earlier on Tuesday: “We feel very, very good about our ground game, we feel very good about where we’re turning out.”