US posts new record Covid-19 caseload of more than 65,000: Johns Hopkins

The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the pandemic, has a total caseload of more than 3.1 million.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 06:51 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

Health care workers wearing personal protective equipment work inside a trailer at a Covid-19 testing site in Concord, California, US. (Bloomberg)

The US on Thursday posted 65,551 new coronavirus cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the pandemic, has a total caseload of more than 3.1 million, with 133,195 deaths.

The previous daily record was Tuesday, at more than 60,200 cases in one day.

