US prepares push to reduce ‘unnecessary’ Covid-19 testing: Report

As per a Reuters tally, United States recorded more than 70,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 08:02 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Test kits sit on a table as a healthcare professional prepares to take a sample at a United Memorial Medical Center site in Houston. (AP file photo)

The United States is preparing to issue guidance on reducing “unnecessary” testing for Covid-19 as it works to reduce turnaround times for tests, a senior US health official said on Thursday.

Details of the guidance are still being hammered out but it would be aimed partly at discouraging Covid-19 patients who have completed home quarantine from getting retested before returning to work or school, said Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services.

