Home / World News / US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report

The nomination was submitted by a four-term member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who is also the chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US President Donald Trump (File photo)

The news comes just weeks after Trump helped broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Christian Tybring-Gjedde was quoted as saying by Fox News.



“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” Tybring-Gjedde wrote in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee.

