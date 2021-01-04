Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US President Donald Trump nominates Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for Associate Judge

US President Donald Trump nominates Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for Associate Judge

In a communique to the Senate on Sunday, Trump said the nomination of Shanker is for a period of 15 years. If confirmed by the Senate, Shanker will replace John R Fisher, who has now retired.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 12:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Washington

Trump had first announced Shaker’s nomination last June. Currently, he serves as Senior Litigation Counsel in the Department of Justice, Criminal Division, and as Deputy Chief of the Appellate Section. (AP)

US President Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for the position of Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals.

In a communique to the Senate on Sunday, Trump said the nomination of Shanker is for a period of 15 years.

If confirmed by the Senate, Shanker will replace John R Fisher, who has now retired. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals is the highest court for Washington DC.

Trump had first announced Shaker’s nomination last June. Currently, he serves as Senior Litigation Counsel in the Department of Justice, Criminal Division, and as Deputy Chief of the Appellate Section.



Before joining the Department of Justice in 2012, Shanker was in private practice with the Washington, DC, offices of Mayer Brown, LLC and Covington and Burling, LLP.

Upon graduation from law school, Shanker served as a law clerk to Judge Chester J Straub on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Shanker completed his bachelors, cum laude, from Duke University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he served as a Notes Editor for the Virginia Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shorty
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Enough stockpile of vaccines for priority groups in first phase: VK Paul
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Schools reopen in Aurangabad, 2 teachers test covid positive
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid-19 vaccine right away. Here’s why
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hina Khan flaunts washboard abs, says fit girls are the best girls
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.