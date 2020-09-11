Sections
US President Trump says Kim Jong Un is in great health

Woodward’s book revealed that Trump believed that when he met Kim Jong Un for the summit he lent legitimacy to the North Korean autocratic leader, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 11:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In this file picture, US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. (REUTERS)

US president Donald Trump on Thursday said that no one should underestimate the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he is in good health.

Trump wrote in a tweet, “Kim Jong Un is in good health. Never underestimate him!”

Several media outlets had reported in the months of April and May, that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had undergone a heart surgery and speculations arose regarding his health. There were reports that his sister Kim Yo Jong was being prepped for taking his position.

Kim made two appearances in the public after these reports had surfaced but speculations regarding his health remain.



Trump posted several tweets after excerpts from Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ came out in the public. The book is a sequel to ‘Fear: Trump in the White House’.

Woodward’s book revealed that Trump believed that when he met Kim Jong Un for the summit, he lent legitimacy to the North Korean autocratic leader, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Trump also believes that intelligence officials have wrongly assessed that Pyongyang would never give up its nuclear weapons.

“It takes me two days. I met... I gave up nothing, they just can’t sell it,” US president told Bob Woodward during an interview.

The book also highlights how Kim Jong Un gave a graphical account to Trump about how he got his uncle killed.

US president Donald Trump has come under huge criticism after the book revealed that he downplayed the effects of coronavirus. The revelations have come out in the public eight weeks before United States goes into polls.

