Covid-19 vaccine will come in weeks, says Donald Trump in final presidential debate

Covid-19 vaccine will come in weeks, says Donald Trump in final presidential debate

“We can’t keep this country close. This is a massive economy. People are going into depression. The cure can’t be worse than the problem,” Trump said.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 07:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US President Donald Trump speaks during the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump in his final debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said the country will get a vaccine against Covid-19 in weeks. Earlier, the president had promised Americans will get vaccines before November 3 election.

Here’s what Donald Trump said on Covid-19 and vaccine

‘I am immune as doctors say’

Donald Trump started his reply on Coronavirus pandemic — one of the debate topics — by saying 2.2 million people were modelled out to die. There were spikes in Florida, Texas. But Covid-19 is going away, Trump said on reported surges of Covid-19 in several states of the US. “More and more people are getting better. I got Covid-19 but I am fine now. Otherwise, I would not have been here. Doctors say I am immune,” he said.

Vaccine in weeks

Talking about the a vaccine against Covid-19, Donald Trump said the US administration is ready with the vaccine. Asked to give a clearer roadmap, Trump said, “We will get vaccine in weeks. There will be announcements. Johnson & Johnson is doing a great job. Then there is Moderna, Pfizer and several other companies working towards the development of a vaccine.”

Military will be distributing the vaccine

What Donald Trump reiterated while speaking about the vaccine during the debate was the military will be distributing the vaccine, once approved.

Cure can’t be worse, New York ‘ghost town’

“We can’t keep this country close. This is a massive economy. People are going into depression. The cure can’t be worse than the problem. See, what happened to my city New York. It looks like a ghost town now,” Trump said emphasising that his focus will be on reopening and not locking down anymore.

