US presidential elections 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, battleground state with changing electorate

US presidential elections 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, battleground state with changing electorate

Biden benefited from a more diverse electorate in Arizona, which Trump won by 3.5 percentage points in 2016. The state represents 11 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 14:59 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, gestures while arriving during an election night party in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona, the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.

Biden benefited from a more diverse electorate in Arizona, which Trump won by 3.5 percentage points in 2016. The state represents 11 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to win Arizona, claiming it for his re-election.

