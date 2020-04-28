Sections
Home / World News / US records 1,303 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

US records 1,303 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The country now has an overall death toll of 56,144, with 987,022 infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 07:15 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Washington

The US has recorded 1,303 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours (AP Photo)

The United States recorded 1,303 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Monday by the Johns Hopkins University, with confirmed US cases nearing one million.

The country now has an overall death toll of 56,144, with 987,022 infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

At least 111,109 people have recovered from the virus.

The 24-hour toll on Monday was in line with Sunday’s, but a sharp drop on Saturday’s figure of 2,494.



More states began lifting coronavirus lockdown orders on Monday but officials said New York -- America’s economic engine and coronavirus epicenter -- was in no hurry with hospitalization rates still high.

As Colorado, Minnesota, Mississippi and Tennessee were among the latest states to loosen restrictions, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was preparing to lengthen confinement measures for badly-hit areas.

New York is America’s worst-hit state, with more than 17,300 Covid-19 deaths out of almost 292,000 confirmed infections.

President Donald Trump said he expected to see many US schools reopen before the end of the school year.

“Even if it’s for a very short period of time, I think it would be a good thing,” he told reporters.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 28, 2020 07:22 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 28, 2020 05:35 IST
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Apr 28, 2020 00:04 IST
States gear up to bring back stranded migrants amid lockdown 2.0
Apr 28, 2020 04:33 IST

latest news

‘Damage to the world’: Trump says ‘very serious investigation’ against China on
Apr 28, 2020 07:29 IST
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 28, 2020 07:22 IST
Need a comprehensive law on epidemics in post Covid-19 situation | Opinion
Apr 28, 2020 07:30 IST
US records 1,303 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
Apr 28, 2020 07:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.