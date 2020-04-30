Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Report

US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Report

After two days of a relative easing in the toll on Sunday and Monday, the numbers have spiked again the past two days.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 06:51 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Washington

Home care nurse uses hand sanitizer while donning personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect herself and prevent cross-contamination while visiting a client during the ongoing coronavirus disease. (Reuters Photo )

The United States recorded 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

After two days of a relative easing in the toll on Sunday and Monday, the numbers have spiked again the past two days.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

At least 60,853 people have now died in the country, according to the Baltimore-based university.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Considerable relaxations in many areas after May 3, hints Centre
Apr 30, 2020 08:01 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 30, 2020 04:40 IST
Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates
Apr 30, 2020 06:29 IST
Covid-19 updates: US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Apr 30, 2020 06:48 IST

latest news

Vinay Pathak on Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘I am devastated’
Apr 30, 2020 07:57 IST
South Africa sees highest daily Covid cases as lockdown set to be eased
Apr 30, 2020 07:55 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares fan tribute to Irrfan, Rituparno Ghosh
Apr 30, 2020 07:56 IST
Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie send condolences on Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 30, 2020 07:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.