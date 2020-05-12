Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / US records less than 900 coronavirus related deaths in 24 hours for second day

US records less than 900 coronavirus related deaths in 24 hours for second day

The figure followed Sunday’s Covid-19 toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March, though major concerns remain over the number of deaths continuing to climb as some US states relax their lockdowns.

Updated: May 12, 2020 06:58 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

Santa Monica hotel workers take part in a protest calling for healthcare coverage through the pandemic, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Santa Monica, California, US. (Reuters File Photo )

he United States recorded 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Monday (0030 GMT Tuesday).

The figure followed Sunday’s toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March, though major concerns remain over the number of deaths continuing to climb as some US states relax their lockdowns.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,346,723 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 12, 2020 05:03 IST
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
May 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
May 12, 2020 02:10 IST
India’s jobless rate drops as govt lifts curbs
May 12, 2020 05:19 IST

latest news

Thomson TV India resumes manufacturing ops in green and orange zones
May 12, 2020 07:24 IST
BJP lawmaker blames Tablighis for the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka
May 12, 2020 07:16 IST
Odisha woman cop praised by superstar Chiranjeevi for going beyond the call of duty
May 12, 2020 07:16 IST
Will not pay China for nearly eight million ‘substandard’ masks: Canadian PM Trudeau
May 12, 2020 07:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.