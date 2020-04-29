Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / US records more than 2,200 US Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Report

US records more than 2,200 US Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Report

The total number of US deaths from new coronavirus have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as US losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:04 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Washington

Medical workers take in patients outside of a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 28, 2020 in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP)

The number of daily deaths from coronavirus rose again in the US Tuesday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the country’s total fatalities surpassed those of Americans in the Vietnam War.

In a 24-hour period to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), there were 2,207 additional deaths, the Baltimore-based university said, after the daily toll had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday.

The total number of US deaths from new coronavirus have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as US losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

Also Tuesday the United States recorded its one millionth case of new coronavirus, about one-third of the entire world’s case load, according to Johns Hopkins data.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 12:15 IST
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Prepared to conduct pending 10th, 12th board exams at first possibility, evaluation to begin: HRD
Apr 29, 2020 12:15 IST
‘Take tuition’: Union minister Prakash Javadekar to Rahul Gandhi on loan waived off comment
Apr 29, 2020 12:13 IST
Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.