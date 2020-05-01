US records over 2000 Covid-19 death in last 24 hours: Report

Sections
Updated: May 01, 2020 08:38 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Washington

Workers roll a casket down a city street outside the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services funeral home, where it was found to be storing dead bodies in unrefrigerated U-Haul vehicles during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Reuters Photo )

The United States recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the third day running, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday.

At least 62,906 people have now died in the United States, according to the Baltimore-based university.

