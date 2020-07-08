Sections
Home / World News / US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet

US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was taking the action against an unspecified number of officials under a new US law that presses China to let US diplomats, journalists and tourists visit the Himalayan region.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 02:27 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Washington

Mike Pompeo said he was taking the action against an unspecified number of officials under a new US law that presses China to let US diplomats, journalists and tourists visit the Himalayan region (REUTERS)

The United States said Tuesday it was restricting visas to Chinese officials in response to impediments on Americans’ travel to Tibet.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was taking the action against an unspecified number of officials under a new US law that presses China to let US diplomats, journalists and tourists visit the Himalayan region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet
Jul 08, 2020 02:27 IST
Covid-19 patients can now book ambulances and beds online in Thane
Jul 08, 2020 02:07 IST
CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown
Jul 08, 2020 01:55 IST
₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC
Jul 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.