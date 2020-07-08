US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet

Mike Pompeo said he was taking the action against an unspecified number of officials under a new US law that presses China to let US diplomats, journalists and tourists visit the Himalayan region (REUTERS)

The United States said Tuesday it was restricting visas to Chinese officials in response to impediments on Americans’ travel to Tibet.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was taking the action against an unspecified number of officials under a new US law that presses China to let US diplomats, journalists and tourists visit the Himalayan region.