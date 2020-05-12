US says China hacking Covid-19 vaccine research: Reports

A staff member takes body temperature measurement of schoolchildren at a kindergarten that has resumed operation after Covid-19 lockdown was lifted in China, in Hunan province on May 11. (Reuters Photo)

The United States has said that hackers tied to the Chinese government are trying to steal the research on developing a vaccine against coronacvirus disease Covid-19.

According to reports in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are planning to release a warning about the Chinese hacking.

The hackers are also targeting information and intellectual property on treatments and testing for Covid-19, the reports further said.

But the Chinese officials have rejected these allegations. “We are leading the world in Covid-19 treatment and vaccine research. It is immoral to target China with rumours and slanders in the absence of any evidence,” Chinese foreign affairs ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Last week in a joint message Britain and the United States warned of a rise in cyber attacks against health professionals involved in the coronavirus response by organised criminals “often linked with other state actors.”

Days ago, China had issued a lengthy rebuttal of what it said were 24 “preposterous allegations” by some leading US politicians over its handling of the new coronavirus outbreak.

A 30-page, 11,000-word article posted on the ministry website on Saturday night repeated and expanded on the refutations made during the press briefings.

Another foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that the US accused China of not informing them about the pandemic on time, and of not doing enough but “we’ve repeatedly stated our position on these. However, since the US kept repeating these lies, we must strive to help the world see the truth through facts time and again.”

The spokesperson further sharpened the attack on the US, saying it did not act fast enough.