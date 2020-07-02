US senator seeks to strengthen strategic partnership with India

Tammy Duckworth discussed the national security value of diplomacy and American alliances in this region at a Senate Armed Services Committee Hearing in February, according to a statement. (AP)

An influential US senator has sought to strengthen America’s strategic partnership with India and promote regional stability.

Senator Tammy Duckworth’s remarks came after he spoke to India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday.

Duckworth, a member of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, said that he discussed the partnership between the two countries and opportunities to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific region as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ambassador Sandhu and I had a positive discussion today about the relationship between our two nations and opportunities to work together in the future,” Duckworth said.

“I look forward to working with Ambassador Sandhu to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote regional stability,” he said in response to a question.

The Indo-Pacific is a key priority area for the US armed forces falling under the authority of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), unified combatant command responsible for enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Duckworth discussed the national security value of diplomacy and American alliances in this region at a Senate Armed Services Committee Hearing in February, according to a statement.