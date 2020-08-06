Sections
Home / World News / US sends first shipment of crude to Saudi Arabia in over a decade

US sends first shipment of crude to Saudi Arabia in over a decade

The United States shipped about 550,000 barrels, or 18,300 barrels per day (bpd), of crude to Saudi Arabia in June

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:19 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New York

US crude exports have surged since Washington lifted a ban in 2015, averaging 2.75 million bpd in June. (REUTERS)

The United States sent a shipment of crude to Saudi Arabia in June, data from the US Census Bureau showed on Wednesday, in what appears to be the first such delivery since the US ban on crude exports ended in 2015.

The United States shipped about 550,000 barrels, or 18,300 barrels per day (bpd), of crude to Saudi Arabia in June, US Census data shows. The US Energy Information Administration has no recorded instances of a US crude shipment to Saudi Arabia.

US Census data shows a miniscule 1,000-barrel shipment to Saudi Arabia in 2002. That was during the four-decade ban on exports.

The size of June’s cargo is less than what would be shipped even in the smallest class of crude tankers known as Aframax vessels. Traders said it is possible the cargo was part of another shipment headed to a different country. There are no records of a crude shipment to Saudi Arabia from the United States in Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data.



Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest suppliers of crude to the United States. It sent about 1.2 million barrels per day of crude in May, the most in three years, the result of a short-lived oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that erupted just as the coronavirus pandemic was worsening worldwide.

That created a major supply glut, which the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and allies agreed to deal with by cutting output by 9.7 million bpd. OPEC oil output rose by more than 1 million bpd in July as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members ended voluntary additional supply curbs on top of that deal.

US crude exports have surged since Washington lifted a ban in 2015, averaging 2.75 million bpd in June.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai: Wall collapses, landslides and uprooted trees affect traffic in the city
Aug 06, 2020 13:32 IST
Bipasha, Karan reunite for Dangerous, see exclusive pic
Aug 06, 2020 13:32 IST
Current Indian hockey team has world-class backline: VR Raghunath
Aug 06, 2020 13:30 IST
Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch
Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.