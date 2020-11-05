US sets single-day record of registering more than 100,000 fresh Covid-19 cases

Medical staff members treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) on October 31, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (AFP)

At least 102,591 new infections were recorded in the United States on Thursday as several states reported a spike in hospitalizations with Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin reporting a record one-day spike in the number of cases.

The coronavirus pandemic saw the largest number of Americans vote by mailing in their ballots. The pandemic has also become a main issue in the elections - whose outcome remains undecided as several states continue counting - as the nation remains the world’s most affected.

Fears of undetected community transmission remain in the minds of healthcare workers as the proportion of tests returning positive is greater in states like South Dakota, Iowa and Wyoming. According to Reuters, the proportion of tests coming back positive has reached over 50% in South Dakota and Iowa and Wyoming has seen the rates remain above 40%.

Texas also recorded more than 9,000 new in the last 25-hours which is the steepest increase in the 90 days. Texas has recorded 18,000 deaths so far. The US has recorded 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours. Wisconsin and Illinois who have reported more than 6,000 cases have seen record hospitalisations which have brought forth an increased stress on medical services as hospitals are filling up faster than usual.

Denver is mulling to impose a curfew in order to curb the number of cases. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s office is mulling tighter restrictions on gatherings as Pueblo, one of the largest cities in the state, imposed a two-week, overnight curfew.