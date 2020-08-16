Sections
US: Sindhi community holds protest against enforced disappearances in Pakistan

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 11:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

The protesters chanted slogans for the freedom of victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh. (ANI)

Members of the Sindhi community organised a protest outside Pakistani ambassador’s house here in solidarity with families of the victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

The protesters on Friday chanted slogans for the freedom of victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh. They held placards with pictures of victims of enforced disappearances, according to a statement issued by Sindhi Foundation which organised the protest.

Present in the protest were Sindhi, Baloch and Pakhtoon leaders, besides people from Gilgit Baltistan.

The protesters demanded the release of all victims of enforced disappearances, especially teacher and scholar Sarang Joyo who was abducted from his house in Karachi on Tuesday.



“I want to appreciate efforts of my sisters Aqsa Dayo, Shazia Chandio, Shabana Junejo, Sohni Joyo, Sindhu Joyo, Sorath Lohar and Sasui Lohar who have inspired all of us by leading the protests against victims of enforced disappearances for past many months,” said Sufi Laghari, executive director of Sindhi Foundation.

He also appreciated the initiative taken by Sindhi Inam and said it is his struggle that has inspired “all of us to come out and protest against the enforced disappearances”.

Laghari also mentioned that Taj Joyo, a Sindhi poet and writer who is father of Sarang Joyo has rejected to receive Presidential Performance Award from Pakistan.

The protesters demanded an end to all enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

