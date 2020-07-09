Sections
US slaps sanctions on four Chinese individuals, including Xinjiang Communist Party head

US slaps sanctions on four Chinese individuals, including Xinjiang Communist Party head

The Treasury did not specify why the sanctions were imposed.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:53 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

US imposed human rights sanctions on four Chinese individuals. (Reuters image)

The United States on Thursday imposed human rights sanctions on four Chinese individuals, including the Xinjiang region’s Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, as well as on the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, according to the US Treasury Department’s website.

The Treasury did not specify why the sanctions were imposed, though the United States is seeking to ratchet up pressure on China at a time of heightened tensions over that country’s treatment of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang and Beijing’s new national security law for Hong Kong.

