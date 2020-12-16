Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US State Secretary Mike Pompeo quarantines after coronavirus exposure

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo quarantines after coronavirus exposure

The state department said Pompeo had tested negative for the virus but was being monitored by medical professionals. It said it would not identify the infected person with whom Pompeo came into contact for privacy reasons.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:24 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been expected to attend President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting later Wednesday. (REUTERS)

The State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had come into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantining.

The department said Pompeo had tested negative for the virus but was being monitored by medical professionals. It said it would not identify the infected person with whom Pompeo came into contact for privacy reasons.

The announcement comes as Pompeo and the department have been criticized for hosting holiday parties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid,” the department said. “The Secretary has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine. He is being closely monitored by the Department’s medical team.”

Pompeo had been expected to attend President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting later Wednesday although the appointment was not listed on his public schedule. He had also tentatively planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to succeed him, Antony Blinken, on Thursday. The status of that meeting was not immediately clear.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Indian farm widows join protests against agriculture reforms
by Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
US brands Vietnam, Switzerland as currency manipulators
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Parents meet minister Bachhu Kadu after schools in Pune stop online teaching
by Namrata Devikar
Social welfare department has set up 1,000-bed student hostel at Yerawada
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.