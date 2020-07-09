Sections
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:28 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

US President Donald Trump (Reuters photo)

The court ruled 7-2 in a case in which it heard arguments by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The records are held by Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, which has said it would comply with a court order.

It probably will be at least several weeks before the court issues a formal judgment that would trigger the turnover of the records.



