Sections
Home / World News / US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16

US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16

The Transportation Department said that China was violating an agreement between the two countries covering flights by each other’s airlines.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:43 IST

By Associated Press, Washington

The transportation department said President Donald Trump could put the order into effect before June 16. (Reuters File Photo )

The Trump administration moved Wednesday to block Chinese airlines from flying to the US in an escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries.

The Transportation Department said it would suspend passenger flights of four Chinese airlines to and from the United States starting June 16.

The decision was a response to China’s failure to let United Airlines and Delta Air Lines resume flights this week to China, which were suspended earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic that started in China’s Wuhan province.

The Transportation Department said that China was violating an agreement between the two countries covering flights by each other’s airlines.



“The Department will continue to engage our Chinese counterparts so both US and Chinese carriers can fully exercise their bilateral rights,” the agency said in a statement. “In the meantime, we will allow Chinese carriers to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights as the Chinese government allows ours.”

The department said President Donald Trump could put the order into effect before June 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news
Jun 03, 2020 21:06 IST
Amid Ladakh border tension, NHAI starts work on emergency airstrip in south Kashmir
Jun 03, 2020 21:01 IST
47 new Covid-19 cases in Goa in largest spike as tally crosses 100
Jun 03, 2020 20:56 IST
US probe into digital services taxes may trigger another trade tussle with India
Jun 03, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.