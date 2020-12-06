Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US, Taliban discuss peace process, release of remaining prisoners

US, Taliban discuss peace process, release of remaining prisoners

US State Department in its official statement has welcomed the formation and the first Leadership Committee meeting of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation on Saturday.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Doha Qatar

US envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, in talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar earlier this year. (Reuters File Photo)

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad met Taliban’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar and chief negotiator Abdul Hakim wherein they discussed the US-Taliban peace process and release of the remaining prisoners, said Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban delegation.

His statement came after the first meeting of the Leadership Committee of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation was held in Qatar on Saturday.

Soon after the meeting, Khalilzad said in a tweet, “During the negotiations on the terms of a peace agreement, separation of powers, and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire with the Taliban, this committee will be a competent body for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.”

“Afghans are coming together and taking steps to make progress toward peace, the steps taken in recent days are positive and hopeful. I urge both sides to accelerate their peace efforts to end the country’s long war,” he said in another tweet.



Meanwhile, the US State Department in its official statement has welcomed the formation and the first Leadership Committee meeting of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation on Saturday.

“This inclusive body is chaired by Dr Abdullah Abdullah while afghan leaders across the political spectrum have unified to make decisions and mobilize support for a just and lasting peace. All sides of the conflict should come together and chart a path to peace,” said the statement.

It further said, “As an authoritative body on peace, the High Council and its Leadership Committee will provide counsel and guidance to the Islamic Republic negotiating team with the Taliban on the terms of an agreement on a political roadmap, power-sharing, and a permanent ceasefire to end the country’s long war.”

According to a report by TOLO News, the Afghan political leaders attended the first meeting of the High Council for National Reconciliation but some political figures, including Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Salahuddin Rabbani--the head of Jamiat-e-Islami party and Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, did not participate in the event.

“The meeting could have been more complete. There are other personalities in our country who have contributed to peace. They have their own analytical analysis of peace and have public standing. They have the ability to represent, so we hope that they are also invited,” Tolo News quoted former President Hamid Karzai as saying at the reconciliation council’s meeting.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kejriwal pledges AAP’s support to Bharat Bandh call against farm laws
Dec 06, 2020 15:46 IST
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Dec 06, 2020 15:42 IST
Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
Dec 06, 2020 14:05 IST
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
Dec 06, 2020 12:18 IST

latest news

Live Score, 2nd T20: Tye strikes to remove Rahul
Dec 06, 2020 16:15 IST
Earthmover fails to enter as MIT, Pune students barricade hill slope road
Dec 06, 2020 16:13 IST
Abhishek wishes niece Navya with stunning photo: ‘Happy birthday beautiful’
Dec 06, 2020 16:10 IST
Graduates’ constituency result rings alarm bell for Pune BJP unit
Dec 06, 2020 16:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.