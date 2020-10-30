Sections
Home / World News / US tops 90,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours for first time

The United States, which has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, saw 91,295 new cases in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm Thursday

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 06:39 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

A customer has his temperature taken while in line outside an Apple Store to pick up Apple's new 5G iPhone 12, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues in Brooklyn, New York on October 23, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

The United States notched a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, topping the grim milestone of more than 90,000 diagnoses in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The country, which has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, saw 91,295 new cases in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm Thursday (0030 GMT Friday), according to a real-time count by the Baltimore-based school.

The US has tallied 8.94 million cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the most of any country in the world.

