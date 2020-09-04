Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Employers added 1.4 million jobs, the Labor Department said Friday, down from 1.7 million in July. The US economy has recovered about half the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 18:28 IST

By Associated Press, Washington

A report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery. (AP file photo)

The US unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed, with employers adding the fewest jobs since the pandemic began.

Employers added 1.4 million jobs, the Labor Department said Friday, down from 1.7 million in July. The US economy has recovered about half the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery. From small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, a wide spectrum of companies are struggling to survive the loss of customers with confirmed viral cases still high.

After an epic collapse in the spring, when the economy shrank at a roughly 30% annual rate, growth has been rebounding as states have reopened at least parts of their economies. Yet the recovery remains far from complete.



Many economists think significant hiring may be hard to sustain because employers are operating under a cloud of uncertainty about the virus. Daily confirmed case counts have fallen from 70,000 in June to about 40,000. The decline has leveled off in the past week and the viral caseload remains higher than it was in May and June.

As a result activities like restaurant dining and air travel are still far below pre-pandemic levels. Most economists say a meaningful economic recovery will likely be impossible until the coronavirus is brought under control, most likely from the widespread use of a vaccine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
Sep 04, 2020 17:36 IST
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Sep 04, 2020 16:42 IST
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Sep 04, 2020 13:38 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Sep 04, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

Abhishek shuts down troll who told him to keep his ‘mouth shut’
Sep 04, 2020 19:26 IST
Canada: 5 found dead after shooting in Ontario home, say police
Sep 04, 2020 19:17 IST
Pak PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns after report on corruption allegations surfaces
Sep 04, 2020 19:15 IST
Important to get into match-mindset in tournaments like IPL: Jonty Rhodes
Sep 04, 2020 19:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.