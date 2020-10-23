Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties

US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties

We encourage Sri Lanka to review the options we offer for transparent and sustainable economic development in contrast to discriminatory and opaque practises,” Dean Thompson, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs told a briefing.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:57 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington United States

Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapksa with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters file photo)

The United States is urging Sri Lanka to make “difficult but necessary choices” to secure its economic independence instead of choosing opaque practises, a senior State Department official said on Thursday, in an apparent reference at China deepening its influence over the South Asian country.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Sri Lanka next week as part of a wider trip that includes India, Maldives and Indonesia with the main goal expected to be garnering support in countering China.

Pompeo’s trip comes a week before the Nov. 3 US election in which President Donald Trump has made being tough on China a key part of his campaign to secure a second term. He has blamed China for mishandling the spread of the coronavirus which has killed 221,000 people in America and over 1.1 million globally.

Also Read | China condemns US media control, calls it ‘political oppression’

Pompeo and other senior US officials have kept a harsh rhetoric on China, dismissing Beijing’s investments across the globe as “debt diplomacy” alleging that it leaves poorer nations saddled with too much debt.

In a telephonic briefing with reporters, without explicitly naming China US officials warned the Sri Lankan government about who they team up with for their economic partnerships.

“We encourage Sri Lanka to review the options we offer for transparent and sustainable economic development in contrast to discriminatory and opaque practises,” said Dean Thompson, principal deputy assistant secretary at State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Oct 23, 2020 00:57 IST
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Oct 23, 2020 00:59 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST

latest news

Why is everyone promising jobs in Bihar elections?
Oct 23, 2020 01:39 IST
3,882 new cases in Delhi, highest since sept 19; positivity rate jumps to 6.61%
Oct 23, 2020 01:31 IST
Panjab University releases tentative admission schedule for postgrad courses
Oct 23, 2020 01:29 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Preview: It is MI’s match to lose against miserable CSK
Oct 23, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.