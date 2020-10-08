US vice presidential debate: What is the Green New Deal climate plan?

US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee and US Senator Kamala Harris take part in the 2020 vice presidential debate on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. (REUTERS)

The proposed Green New Deal by the Democrats took centre stage at the vice-presidential debate between US vice president Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger in the upcoming polls Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

The Green New Deal, which could be worth $1 trillion dollars, is a 14-page resolution asking the US government to take a strong position in matters like cutting carbon emissions, making buildings energy efficient, rehauling the transportation system and improvising low tech solutions to stop emissions of greenhouse gases along with other proposals aimed.

WATCH | Mike Pence Vs Kamala Harris: Full vice-presidential debate | US Election 2020

During the debate, vice president Mike Pence said the proposed New Green Deal and the trillions of dollars that would go into its implementation is not necessary as it would bring in new mandates for every American family.

Pence questioned Harris, “You were the first Senate co-sponsor of the Green New Deal. ... We don’t need a massive $2 trillion Green New Deal that would impose all new mandates on American businesses and American families.”

Harris, who co-sponsored the bill backed by the Democrats, in late July told Pence that the money will be used to build renewable energy resources. Reiterating the Democrat commitment towards increasing dependency towards green energy, Harris said, “Joe is about saying we’re going to invest that in renewable energy. We’re going to be about the creation of millions of jobs. We will achieve net zero emissions by 2050, carbon neutral by 2035. Joe has a plan.”

Democrats allege that the Republican lawmakers are not committed towards the Green New Deal because they do not want to reduce carbon emissions since US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the climate deal signed in Paris in 2015 after winning the elections.

The Republicans also continue to allege that these measures will impose rules on the US families and new measures would cost the taxpayer dearly.