US Vice Prez Mike Pence, second lady Karen test negative for Covid-19

Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.” Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:05 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

United States Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo)

United States Vice President Mike Pence and Second lady Karen Pence tested negative for Covid-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

