US virus death toll climbs by 2,073 in 24 hours: Report

People wearing masks walk past an American flag painted on a building during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ocean Beach, California, US, May 6, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

The United States recorded 2,073 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 73,095, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,227,430 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.