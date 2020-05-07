Sections
US virus death toll climbs by 2,073 in 24 hours: Report

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,227,430 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

Updated: May 07, 2020 06:20 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

People wearing masks walk past an American flag painted on a building during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ocean Beach, California, US, May 6, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

The United States recorded 2,073 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 73,095, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

