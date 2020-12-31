Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces ‘provocation’

US warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces ‘provocation’

The US Navy said two guided missile destroyers had “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit December 31 in accordance with international law”.China’s Defence Ministry denounced the trip as “provocation” and “a show of force”, adding Chinese ships and aircraft trailed the US ships.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Taipei/ Beijing

China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up US support for the island , including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait. (REUTERS)

Two US warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday drawing protest from Beijing, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway.

China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up US support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations.

The US Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit December 31 in accordance with international law”.

“The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows.”



This is the 13th sailing through the strait by the US Navy this year.

China’s Defence Ministry denounced the trip as “provocation” and “a show of force”, adding Chinese ships and aircraft trailed the US ships.

The passage of the ships sent the wrong message to supporters of Taiwan independence and are a serious threat to peace and stability, it added.

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army maintains a high level of alert at all times, responds to all threats and provocations at all times, and resolutely defends national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry said.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said the ships had sailed in a northerly direction through the strait on what it termed an “ordinary mission”. Taiwan’s armed forces monitored the sailing and the situation is “as normal”, it added.

China’s military said it had tailed the last US warship to pass through the Taiwan Strait on December 19, and denounced the mission.

The day after that trip, Taiwan’s navy and air force deployed as a Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the country’s newest carrier, the Shandong, sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

China said the group was on its way to routine drills in the disputed South China Sea.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Kerala will starve’: CM Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws
by Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Delhi govt imposes night curbs for today, tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
India will try to bridge fissures: T S Tirumurti, India’s UN ambassador
by Yashwant Raj
India logs 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 10.26 mn
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Rajasthan govt plans Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao campaign from January 5
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Anushka, days away from giving birth, visits clinic with Virat
by HT Entertainment Desk
Delhi: Fog disrupts early morning flights, officials say impact not much
by Anvit Srivastava 
Former India batsman explains why ‘people have a problem’ with Virat Kohli
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.