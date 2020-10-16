Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / US was beating China at a level they haven’t been beaten before: Donald Trump

US was beating China at a level they haven’t been beaten before: Donald Trump

Donald Trump further said everybody was coming together but “the plague” (Covid-19) came along adding that under his administration, the US is number one in terms of the economic comeback.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:46 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Greenville (North Carolina)

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a commercial break during a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami, Florida, US on October 15, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that the United States “was beating” China at a level they haven’t been beaten before and added that the US was overtaking China while they weren’t even close.

“We have hit the best unemployment numbers we ever had. We were beating China at a level they haven’t been beaten before. I was charging them tariffs and they didn’t know what to do. In 2019, we became much bigger and we were way overtaking them and they weren’t even close,” Trump said at a rally in North Carolina.

Trump further said everybody was coming together but “the plague” (Covid-19) came along adding that under his administration, the US is number one in terms of the economic comeback.

“Under my leadership, we are developing vaccines, therapies, and all those other things. It’s happening so fast, no one can believe it. We are the number one country by far for an economic comeback than any other country,” he said.

Trump further said that he took the “toughest action” over the “rampant theft” by China over jobs adding that the US has the “best environmental numbers. The US President also went on to accuse China, Russia, and India of “spewing stuff’ into the air.

“I took the toughest-ever action to confront China’s rampant theft of American jobs. We have achieved energy independence and we have the best environmental numbers. China, India, and Russia -- all of these countries are spewing stuff in the air. Russia China and India are spewing it in,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Oct 16, 2020 07:01 IST
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Oct 16, 2020 06:27 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 16, 2020 04:54 IST
Twitter’s service mostly restored after apparent global outage
Oct 16, 2020 05:48 IST

latest news

After fall, judoka Vijay Yadav dreams again
Oct 16, 2020 07:07 IST
Hathras case: Supreme Court reserves order on plea for court-monitored probe
Oct 16, 2020 07:04 IST
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Oct 16, 2020 07:01 IST
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
Oct 16, 2020 07:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.