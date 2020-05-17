Sections
Home / World News / US welcomes Afghan power-sharing deal, urges political settlement

US welcomes Afghan power-sharing deal, urges political settlement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed a power-sharing deal signed Sunday by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, and pressed for a political settlement to end surging militant violence.

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:42 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Reuters file photo)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed a power-sharing deal signed Sunday by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, and pressed for a political settlement to end surging militant violence.

“Secretary Pompeo congratulated the two leaders for reaching an agreement on inclusive governance for Afghanistan,” Pompeo’s spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

She added that Pompeo “regretted the time lost” during a bitter months-long feud that plunged the country into political crisis.

“He reiterated that the priority for the United States remains a political settlement to end the conflict and welcomed the commitment by the two leaders to act immediately in support of prompt entry into intra-Afghan negotiations,” the statement added.



Sunday’s breakthrough sees Abdullah heading peace talks with the Taliban, as Afghanistan struggles with a rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus and brutal attacks that saw dozens killed last week.

Experts hope the agreement will help put Afghanistan on the road to greater stability.

Abdullah served as Afghanistan’s “chief executive” under an earlier power-sharing arrangement, but lost that post after he was defeated in a presidential election that incumbent Ghani -- a former World Bank economist -- won in September amid claims of fraud.

Abdullah, an ophthalmologist, declared himself president and held his own swearing-in ceremony on March 9, the day Ghani was re-installed as president.

ft/bbk

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Economy may shrink 45% in Jun quarter’: Goldman Sachs
May 18, 2020 03:57 IST
Lack of robust stimulus may worsen slowdown
May 18, 2020 04:31 IST
Feel betrayed, but will return to karambhoomi Ludhiana once things are normal, say migrants
May 18, 2020 03:39 IST
Take a look at some interesting museums from around the world
May 18, 2020 04:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.