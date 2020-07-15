Sections
Home / World News / US welcomes UK’s Huawei ban, says carriers like Jio have prohibited its equipment

US welcomes UK’s Huawei ban, says carriers like Jio have prohibited its equipment

In a statement, Pompeo said that clean carriers like Jio in India and others have also prohibited the use of the Chinese company’s equipment in their networks.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 08:20 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

Huawei logo is pictured on the headquarters building in Reading, Britain. (REUTERS)

Welcoming the United Kingdom’s decision to ban Huawei from future 5G networks, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday said London joins a growing list of countries from around the world that are standing up for their national security by prohibiting the use of “untrusted, high-risk vendors”.

In a statement, Pompeo said that clean carriers like Jio in India and others have also prohibited the use of the Chinese company’s equipment in their networks. He said that countries need to be able to trust that 5G equipment and software will not threaten national security, economic security, privacy, intellectual property, or human rights.

“We welcome news that the United Kingdom plans to ban Huawei from future 5G networks and phase out untrusted Huawei equipment from existing networks. With this decision, the UK joins a growing list of countries from around the world that are standing up for their national security by prohibiting the use of untrusted, high-risk vendors,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with our British friends on fostering a secure and vibrant 5G ecosystem, which is critical to Transatlantic security and prosperity,” it added.



The momentum in favour of secure 5G is building. The UK joins democracies such as the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Sweden in banning Huawei from future 5G networks, he said.

“Clean carriers like Jio in India, Telstra in Australia, SK and KT in South Korea, NTT in Japan, and others have also prohibited the use of Huawei equipment in their networks,” he added

The UK on Tuesday announced its decision to ban British companies from buying Huawei-produced equipment for 5G networks from the end of the year.

“We have been clear-eyed from the start that Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE were deemed to be high-risk...The NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) has now reported to ministers that they have significantly changed their security assessment of Huawei’s presence in the UK’s 5G network...The UK can no longer be confident it will be able to guarantee the security of future Huawei 5G equipment...,” Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, told the UK Parliament.

This comes in the backdrop of US designating Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE Corp as national security threats, saying they have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China’s military apparatus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant’s sister Shweta: ‘Your presence is still felt so strongly’
Jul 15, 2020 08:14 IST
Swiftly waning Covid-19 immunity poses vaccination challenge, here’s why
Jul 15, 2020 08:09 IST
Kerala Plus two Result 2020: DHSE Kerala 12th Result to be declared today, here’s how to check
Jul 15, 2020 08:09 IST
Emergency was lockdown on democracy: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jul 15, 2020 08:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.