US witnessing the longest Covid-19 upsurge and why it will go longer

The United States has been reporting record high coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, but this time the wave is stronger and longer than what the US witnessed in march-April or in June-July.

The trajectory of Covid-19, as experts have projected, will continue moving higher with the onset of winter.

As per the Johns Hopkins University data, the US recorded 135,290 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, resulting in a hike in seven-day average to a record 123,448 cases. The average deaths reported in the country has also gone above the seven-day average of 1,000 since August 20 for the first time.

The upsurge in the Covid-19 cases in the US began in mid-September and is now running in its ninth week, a wave longer than that of tragical March-April and hard June-July.

The situation has been aggravated by pandemic fatigue as Americans are making less effort now to follow social distancing rules. The third wave that began from a higher base of cases has also led to an overwhelming amount of hospitalisations. The rise in Covid-19 related hospitalisations started more than seven weeks ago, which has been the longest in the country uptil now.

On Tuesday, states like South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Nebraska and Illinois recorded the highest current hospitalisation per capita. Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico and Colorado reported single-day record cases.

