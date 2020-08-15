Sections
Home / World News / US: Yale discriminated against Asians, whites

US: Yale discriminated against Asians, whites

A Yale spokeswoman said the university “categorically denies” the allegations but has cooperated fully with the investigation.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 04:20 IST

By Reuters, Washington

The justice department made its findings before allowing Yale to provide requested documents, Yale said. (Getty Images)

The US justice department has accused Yale University of illegally discriminating against Asian-American and white applicants in its undergraduate admissions process in violation of US civil rights law.

The findings are the result of a two-year investigation in response to a complaint by Asian-American groups concerning Yale’s conduct, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The department said it was prepared to file a lawsuit against Yale if the school, in New Haven, Connecticut, did not take “remedial measures”.

A Yale spokeswoman said the university “categorically denies” the allegations but has cooperated fully with the investigation.



The justice department made its findings before allowing Yale to provide requested documents, Yale said.

“Had the department fully received and fairly weighed this information, it would have concluded that Yale’s practices absolutely comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent,” the spokeswoman said.

The justice department said that although race can lawfully be considered in college admissions in limited circumstances, “Yale’s use of race is anything but limited”.

The elite school “uses race at multiple steps of its admissions process resulting in a multiplied effect of race on an applicant’s likelihood of admission”, the justice department said.

The justice department has previously filed legal briefs in support of a lawsuit, brought by affirmative action opponents, accusing Harvard University of discriminating against Asian Americans.

A federal judge in Boston ruled in favour of Harvard last year, saying the school’s affirmative action programme advanced a legitimate interest in having a diverse student body.

An appeal of that ruling is pending. The case could eventually reach the Supreme Court.

Affirmative action programmes in higher education were meant to address racial discrimination.

The Supreme Court has ruled universities may use affirmative action with the aim of helping minority applicants get into college.

US conservatives have said that in helping Black and Latino applicants, affirmative action can hurt white people and Asian Americans

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ire, chaos as UK adds France to quarantine list
Aug 15, 2020 04:40 IST
Google to stop responding directly to data requests from HK govt
Aug 15, 2020 04:31 IST
UN puts death toll at 178, several historic buildings facing collapse
Aug 15, 2020 04:24 IST
US: Yale discriminated against Asians, whites
Aug 15, 2020 04:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.