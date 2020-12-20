Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Clause is ‘good to go’

‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Clause is ‘good to go’

“I took care of that for you because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” he said Saturday during a CNN and “Sesame Street” coronavirus town hall for families, after worried youngsters asked whether Santa could safely enter homes on December 25.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 09:07 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease official in the United States, said Saturday he personally gave Old St Nick his jab. (AP photo)

Santa Claus can safely deliver gifts to good girls and boys on Christmas, after a special visitor went all the way to the North Pole to deliver a coronavirus vaccine.

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease official in the United States, said Saturday he personally gave Old St Nick his jab.

“I took care of that for you because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” he said Saturday during a CNN and “Sesame Street” coronavirus town hall for families, after worried youngsters asked whether Santa could safely enter homes on December 25.

“I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go,” Fauci declared.



“He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents ... you have nothing to worry about.”

Fauci’s good news comes as countries around the world are experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, with millions in England and Italy preparing to celebrate the holiday under tough “stay at home” orders.

The United States, the country that has seen the most deaths linked to Covid-19, launched its mass vaccination campaign this week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
by Saubhadra Chatterji

latest news

SSC CHSL 2020 application deadline extended, CGL notification to be released on Dec 29
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
UP CM wants timelines for Covid vaccination met, but challenges remain
by Umesh Raghuvanshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Seven-day ban imposed on import, sale, and distribution of SD Biosensors Rapid Antigen Kit, and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.