Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Vaccine developers report first positive sign in human trial

Vaccine developers report first positive sign in human trial

The Moderna vaccine is one of more than 100 under development intended to protect against Sars-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19.

Updated: May 19, 2020 09:11 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi,

A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020. (REUTERS)

Early data from Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, showed that it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, the company said on Monday.

The data comes from eight people who took part in a 45-subject safety trial that kicked off in March. The Moderna vaccine is one of more than 100 under development intended to protect against Sars-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19. Overall, the study showed the vaccine was safe and all study participants produced antibodies against the virus.

“These are significant findings but it is a Phase 1 clinical trial that only included eight people. It was designed for safety. Not for efficacy,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, in infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security who was not involved in the study.

The very early data offers a glimmer of hope for a vaccine among the most advanced in development.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Suspected Covid-19 patient left outside J&K hospital, outrage on social media
May 19, 2020 09:59 IST
COVID-19: Serie A further suspended until June 14
May 19, 2020 09:47 IST
Covid-19 state tally: No new cases in Delhi, tally at 10,054; 8 more deaths reported  
May 19, 2020 09:50 IST
Govt committed to bring back migrants safely, says Yogi
May 19, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.