Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Vaccines effective against new virus strain: German health minister

Vaccines effective against new virus strain: German health minister

“According to everything we know so far” the new strain “has no impact on the vaccines”, which remain “just as effective”, Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ZDF, citing “talks among experts of European authorities”.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 09:17 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni, Agence France-Presse

German health minister Jens Spahn holds a news conference on upcoming coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations, in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters)

European Union experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany’s health minister said Sunday.

“According to everything we know so far” the new strain “has no impact on the vaccines”, which remain “just as effective”, Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ZDF, citing “talks among experts of European authorities”.

Spahn was referring especially to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already being administered in countries including the US and UK and which is on the brink of receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency.

A health ministry spokesman said the EU experts’ meeting had taken place on Sunday and included representatives of Berlin’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health.



A number of EU nations have banned air travel from Britain in response to the new strain, while France said it would block people arriving from the UK and all freight unless it is unaccompanied.

Within Britain, London has announced tougher infection control measures affecting some parts of the country.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday the variant could be up to 70 percent more infectious than the main strain, based on preliminary data.

The World Health Organization said that nine cases have been detected in Denmark and one each in the Netherlands and Australia, while Italy said late Sunday it too had detected a single case in a person returning from Britain.

Germany, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, has organised a Monday meeting of experts to discuss the bloc’s response to the new threat, the health ministry spokesman said.

The meeting will be held under the European Council’s IPCR crisis response scheme, which can be invoked for health, environmental or terrorist emergencies among others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar 
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

SSC CPO answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
What’s in the $900 billion US Covid-19 aid package
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Injured leopard rescued in Uttarakhand, to be released after recovery
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
US asked to prioritize frontline essential workers as distribution of Moderna shots begins
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.