Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Vatican permits use of Covid-19 vaccines made using aborted foetal tissue

Vatican permits use of Covid-19 vaccines made using aborted foetal tissue

A note from the Vatican’s doctrinal congregation, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said “it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted foetuses in their research and production process.”

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 20:49 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Vatican

The Vatican told Roman Catholics on Monday that it was morally acceptable to use Covid-19 vaccines even if their production employed cell lines drawn from tissues of aborted foetuses (REUTERS)

The Vatican told Roman Catholics on Monday that it was morally acceptable to use Covid-19 vaccines even if their production employed cell lines drawn from tissues of aborted foetuses.

A note from the Vatican’s doctrinal congregation, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said the use of such vaccines was permitted as long as there were no alternatives.

Both the Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc vaccines have some connection to cell lines that originated with tissue from abortions in the last century, according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), which issued a separate note to American Catholics last week.

The Vatican note said the granting of moral legitimacy was related to the principle “differing degrees of responsibility of cooperation in evil.”



This meant that because the pandemic is such a grave danger, such vaccines “can be used in good conscience with the certain knowledge that (it) does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive,” the note said.

In the absence of safe vaccines made from other sources, “it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted foetuses in their research and production process.”

The American bishops said the vaccines employed cell lines drawn from tissue obtained from two abortions that took place in the 1960s and 1970s and that often have been replicated since.

The Vatican note said use of such vaccines “does not in itself constitute a legitimation, even indirect, of the practice of abortion”.

It urged the pharmaceutical industry to develop completely ethical vaccines and governments and international organisations to make them accessible to poorer nations.

The Vatican note said that while the use of vaccines was voluntary, “the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest and most exposed”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
by HT Correspondent
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
by Zia Haq

latest news

Vatican permits use of Covid-19 vaccines made using aborted foetal tissue
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
First batch of coronavirus vaccines arrive in Singapore
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
News updates from Hindustan Times: Manish Sisodia to launch AAP’s campaign for 2022 UP assembly elections in Lucknow on Tuesday and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Palak Tiwari aces mahurat shot of debut film, leaves director impressed
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.