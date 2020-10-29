Sections
Vatican says ‘terrorism, violence never acceptable’ after France knife attack

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of an attack by a knifeman in a Nice church Thursday, as the Vatican said “terrorism and violence can never be accepted”.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:25 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Agence France-Presse

Forensic specialists inspect the scene of a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020 (Reuters photo)

“Today’s attack has sown death in a place of love and consolation. The Pope is aware of the situation and is close to the mourning Catholic community,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

“He prays for the victims and their loved ones, so that the violence may cease, so that we may return to look upon ourselves as brothers and sisters and not as enemies, so that the beloved French people may unite to combat evil with good”, he said.

