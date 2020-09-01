Sections
Home / World News / Venezuela government says it has pardoned more than 50 opposition politicians

Venezuela government says it has pardoned more than 50 opposition politicians

The effort signals that the ruling Socialist Party is seeking to boost participation in the upcoming vote, which part of the opposition had vowed to boycott on the grounds that it is rigged.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Caracas

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (REUTERS)

Venezuela said on Monday it has pardoned more than 50 opposition politicians including 20 legislators who had mostly been accused of conspiring against President Nicolas Maduro, as the country heads toward parliamentary elections scheduled for December.

The effort signals that the ruling Socialist Party is seeking to boost participation in the upcoming vote, which part of the opposition had vowed to boycott on the grounds that it is rigged.

Those pardoned include legislator Freddy Guevara, who sought asylum in the residence of the Chilean ambassador, as well as Roberto Marrero, who had served as chief of staff to opposition leader and congress chief Juan Guaido.

“We hope that all of these measures taken by the Bolivarian government help maintain the democratic focus of all of these political actors,” Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a press conference.



Rights groups have harshly criticized Venezuela’s government for arbitrarily jailing adversaries, often on charges made with little or no evidence and in violation of basic due process and parliamentary immunity of legislators.

Maduro’s government has in the past released small groups of jailed opposition leaders, but those releases have typically been followed by more such arrests.

The government denies holding political prisoners and says such accusations are part of US-backed efforts to tarnish its image.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Aug 31, 2020 19:29 IST
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Sep 01, 2020 00:47 IST
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Sep 01, 2020 00:31 IST
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
Aug 31, 2020 23:52 IST

latest news

Speeding car rams into 8 at Mumbai’s Crawford Market; 4 killed, 4 hurt
Sep 01, 2020 01:12 IST
Maharashtra government allows inter-district travel, permits more staff in office
Sep 01, 2020 01:11 IST
Macron arrives in Lebanon after new PM named under French pressure
Sep 01, 2020 01:10 IST
Bombay high court directs State to respond to Parsi community’s plea to pray at Tower of Silence
Sep 01, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.