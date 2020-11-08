Sections
Home / World News / ‘I am first, but will not be the last in office,’ says Harris in first nation address

‘I am first, but will not be the last in office,’ says Harris in first nation address

“Biden is a healer,” she also said in her first address to the nation since she and Biden were declared the winners of the presidential election.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 08:12 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrives to speaks in Wilmington. (AP)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tells cheering supporters that voters have ‘ushered in a new day for America,’ by choosing Joe Biden as the next President of America.

Harris, the first woman to be elected vice president, wore a white pantsuit in tribute to women’s suffrage. She also opened her remarks with a tribute to the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, who said democracy is not a state but an act. Harris will also be the first Black woman to serve as vice president.

During the address, she also paid tribute to Black women who “so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”



Harris noted her ascension to the role comes 100 years after the 19th Amendment was ratified and 55 years after the signing of the Voting Rights Act, which expanded who could participate in American democracy.

She praised Joe Biden for having “the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exist in our country” by selecting a woman as his running mate.

“Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a county of possibilities,” Harris said.

The remarks were some of the most direct she has delivered about her history-making role as Biden’s running mate.

